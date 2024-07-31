Mohd Rafi is one of the greatest singers Indian Cinema ever witnessed. The legend who worked passionately and kept working till his last breath. Rafi passed away on July 31, 1980. Fondly called Rafi Sahab, none contemplated he would pass away this suddenly, especially since he was recording till a day before.

The Day Before Mohd Rafi Died

The Abhi Na Jaao Chhod Kar singer had multiple recordings the day before he died. However two of these songs were very much special. One song was recorded a day before he died, and the other song was recorded on the day he died. And the singer had a premonition on sorts a day before it seems.

Mohd Rafi was one of the most iconic singers in the industry. He was the one who fought for the singer’s rights and asserted that even singers should get royalties for a song. The reason he had a major fight with Lata Mangeshkar, who opposed him, was that the duo decided not to sing with each other.

July 30, 1980 – When Rafi Wanted To Leave The World

A day before the singer died, he recorded a song for Naushad. It was for a film titled Habba Khatoon, which said, ‘Jis Raat Ke Khwaab Aaye, Wo Raat Aayi.’ As soon as he finished the recording, he hugged Naushad and started crying. He said, “Naushad Sahab, aaj ek muddat baad accha geet gaya. Aaj bahut sukoon mila. Ab jee chahta hai ki is bhari poori duniya ko chhodkar chala jaaun.”

Naushad could not believe when Mohd Rafi passed away the next day. He did not even take his paycheck for the song.

The Last Song

Rafi recorded his last song a few hours before he died on July 31, 1980. He recorded, ‘Shaam Phir Kyun Udas Hai Dost.’ After the recording, he went back home, where he felt a little uneasy. He was taken to a hospital, but he died of a massive cardiac arrest at 10.25 pm.

Recalling his death, Naushad once remembered how Mohd Rafi passed away on the last day of Ramzan. On the day of his final procession, it rained heavily in Mumbai and it is said that even Goddess Saraswati shed tears.

The legendary singer still rules our hearts with his songs.

