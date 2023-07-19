Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan often shares interesting anecdotes from the films he has worked in the past. The Shehanshah enjoys a massive fan following, and there’s no denying that. Not only yesteryear’s actors even singers, hold a special place in everyone’s hearts. Maybe there’s a reason that music is till called soulful and evergreen.

In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about an incident that Big B once shared with his fans on a show. The story goes back to the time when he had gone for a show with Siliguri where he had to request legendary singer Mohammad Rafi not to leave. Scroll down for an interesting story.

During his appearance on The RKB Show, Amitabh Bachchan recalled the incident and stated, “We had a show in Siliguri, and Rafi saab was the main attraction. All us artists were there together, we’d go on the stage one by one, introduce the programme, and then come down. It was a two-day show; Rafi saab was to perform the first day, and there was another singer booked for the second day. The second singer, for some reason, couldn’t make it. We were worried; we thought that the show would have to be cancelled. Rafi saab had also left for the airport in the morning.”

“I remember that we all ran to the airport, drove many miles. We charged into the airport, discovered that he had already in the plane. The plane was getting ready for take-off. We requested with folded hands to the ATC if we could just go and speak with him for two minutes. They gave us permission, and we ran into the aircraft, and we told Rafi saab, ‘Saab, aise ho gaya hai, woh aaye nahi hain, aap ruk jayein toh…’ You know, the man just left his seat, came down without saying a word, performed the next day as well, and then went back,” Amitabh Bachchan added further.

Big B concluded saying that the legendary singer then made no fuss about it and asked no question adding that he admires his simplicity and voice

