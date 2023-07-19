Ever since Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut, fans have been going gaga over her pictures and style in them. The veteran has been treating her fans with throwback pictures that are no less than gold, and we love the back story that comes with it. On to the series of new events, Zeenat took to the photo-sharing platform and shared a photo with Rekha holding hands, and it’s the most beautiful photo on the internet today. Amid the same, netizens react to it while dragging Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt’s names in the comments section.

Zeenat has over 362K followers on Instagram, and while she’s a brilliant actress, she’s also a notable figure in the fashion industry. Her style is iconic, and we can’t get enough of it, and she’s definitely an inspiration for the younger generation.

Now, talking about her latest upload on Instagram, Zeenat Aman shared a heartwarming picture with Rekha holding hands with a caption that read, “Years will go by without us exchanging a word, then we’ll bump into each other on a flight or at the nursery and spend a few hours sharing uninhibited life updates. Anyone else have a friend like that?”

The veteran added, “I can’t for the life of me remember where this picture was taken, but I won’t put it past one of you to know! Enlighten me if you do, please.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

Reacting to her picture on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Jitesh see the way their arms are locked! Can you imagine Deepika and Aliaa Luke this?”

Another user commented, “So cute the way they have linked their arms😍”

A third user commented, “I have no intel about the context of this photograph but it does remind me of binary that Hindi cinema/Bollywood has sadly favoured to portray women on screen.”

A fourth commented, “Two, unmatched Queens our world will ever have. ❤️”

What are your thoughts on Zeenat Aman’s throwback picture with Rekha? Tell us in the space below.

