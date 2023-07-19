Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is well known for her natural beauty, graceful screen presence, and ability to portray a wide range of characters. While she has worked in many films, her most iconic on-screen partnership was with her co-star and future husband, Rishi Kapoor.

Off-screen, the veteran actress has been an integral part of the Kapoor family, one of the most influential families in the Indian film industry as well. Even though the actress has largely stayed away from making controversies, her latest Instagram story has become a talking point.

A few hours ago, Neetu Kapoor took to the Instagram story and shared a quote that read, “The reason why our families are not same anymore is because we buried the ones who kept the family together.” Netizens are now reacting to her Instagram story.

A user wrote, “Neetu ji’s Instagram posts are like the passive-aggressive forwards my MIL sends me on WhatsApp 😂” while another user wrote, “Is this something you post after someone attacks your son’s family and spews speculation about his relationship with his wife? Maybe they don’t take Kangoo seriously, but that’s not the smartest thing to do,” To which another user replied, “They don’t give a rat’s ass about Kangana didi.” Then a third netizens joined the conversation, “Kangu has been ranting since years. At this point, they are used to that woman.”

A fourth netizen commented, “Something is brewing, but still, Neetu Kapoor is immature to post such status publicly rather than sorting out issues at home”.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor was last seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo, which was released last year. The veteran actress decided to take a break from her acting career to focus on her family after she got married in 1983. She made a comeback to the silver screen after a hiatus of almost 26 years with the film “Love Aaj Kal” (2009), where she played a pivotal role.

