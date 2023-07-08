Late actor Rishi Kapoor is well known for his vibrant performances, charm, and natural acting skills. He showcased his versatility by effortlessly transitioning between romantic roles, intense characters, and comedic roles. After a long fight against cancer, the veteran actor passed away in 2020.

Back in 2017, the late actor released his memoir titled Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, wherein he revealed how Neetu would help him in connecting with his then-girlfriend Yasmin. At that time, Rishi & Neetu Singh were not dating, and the former was deeply in love with Yasmin.

In his book, the Karz actor admitted that he turned arrogant following the success of his film Bobby. He revealed how Yasmin realised he wasn’t the same person she had liked and dated, so she decided to break up with him. At that time, he convinced Neetu to call Yasmin and persuade her to talk to him again, as reported by The Indian Express.

Rishi Kapoor wrote, “Immediately after our break-up, I had gone for an outdoor shoot for Zehreela Insaan, to Chitradurga in Karnataka, where I used to get drunk and make my co-star Neetu Singh (whom I later married) telephone Yasmin and try to cajole her into talking to me.”

The late actor then added, “I met Yasmin on a few occasions after that, but by then, I had come to terms with our break-up and handled myself with a lot more dignity. She later married a very dear friend of mine. Neetu was always very cordial with her, and her untimely death a few years ago saddened me greatly.”

For the entire 40 years that Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh were wed, Neetu supported him. She even went to New York with him for his cancer treatment. The late actor praised Neetu and said she deserved a medal for her unwavering support during the highs and lows of his life.

