Neetu Kapoor, nee Singh, has been part of Bollywood since 1966. The actress took a break from the industry in 1983 but made a comeback in 2009 before stepping away once again in 2013, only to return in 2022. Over the years, the actress has been in the news for several reasons, including her private and family life, the comments she made, and the projects she was part of.

Today, we decided to go back in time to when the actress was still known as Neetu Singh and was just 17 years old. Read on to know her shocking comments about the film industry based in Bombay.

As per an old indiatoday article, Neetu Kapoor nee Singh has a lot to say when asked about the Bombay film world. The site noted the actress – who was last seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo, saying, “Dimple has kidneys for brains, but she is so beautiful that you just sit there and gape at her. I don’t go for pseudo directors like Satyajit Ray, I can never understand his films.”

Neetu Kapoor continued, “I don’t mind arty directors like Basu Bhattacharya and (Shyam) Benegal, in fact I am acting in Basu’s film. I have great ‘tuning’ with Chopra and Ashok Roy, but the other directors don’t give any leeway and are on their own ego trip.”

While in New Delhi for a two-day holiday to visit her sick grandmother, Neetu complained, “I never get any peace in Bombay, the only regret I have about being an actress. I am looking forward to going to London for a month with my mother, (naturally) Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) and Rekha.”

In the same interaction, Neetu Kapoor admitted, “My mother won’t leave me alone for a minute, except with Chintu because she regards him as part of the family.” Did gossip about Chintu’s promiscuity disturb her? Smiling confidently, Neetu purred, “I know him so well. How can I get upset?”

What do you think of Neetu’s comments?

