Priyanka Chopra is currently handling the after-effects of her series Citadel. While the show could not perform well, the actress’s performance was appreciated through and through. Despite the negative reviews, she has been speaking highly of the series, her character and the plot. Well, that’s how the desi girl works. She has often said that she’s proud of every project she has been in. She has particularly shared several anecdotes about her movie Aitraaz and once revealed how it landed her role in Rakesh Roshan-directed Krrish.

Priyanka starred in Krrish franchise as Hrithik Roshan’s love interest. The movie was made by his father, and interestingly, he noticed PeeCee for the first time as the potential leading actress in his film during a funeral.

During an interview in The Anupam Kher Show, the actor discussed how Priyanka Chopra landed her role in Krrish. As per News18, she shared an interesting anecdote and said, “Rakesh sir saw me at a funeral, and he called me. He said, ‘I saw you at a funeral, you’re very pretty’. I said, ‘Excuse me?’ I was wearing a white salwar kurta, no makeup.” But she recovered quickly when Rakesh Roshan mentioned that he wanted to see her performance in Aitraaz.

“Anyway, Rakesh Roshan was calling me, and this was right after Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. He wanted to see my rushes from Aitraaz,” Priyanka Chopra continued. Obviously, the actress was a little hesitant as she had played a negative role in the drama. She said, “I called up Abbas-Mustan, and I said, ‘Look, meri izzat ka sawal hai (my reputation is on stake), please don’t show him the interval scene’. It was a r*pe scene, in which I r*pe Akshay’s character. He watched that scene and cast me in Krrish. I was so embarrassed I couldn’t look him in the eye.”

Now that’s an interesting story! Interestingly, Amrita Rao was also approached for the role but unfortunately, she did not look right opposite Hrithik Roshan as she appeared too young.

