Priyanka Chopra has been dropping truth bombs quite literally ever since she began going on Citadel promotional interviews. The Russo brothers’ OTT show, which is already streaming on Prime Video, has been receiving mixed responses from critics and audiences. Ahead of the web show’s release, the global icon made headlines for making shocking revelations about Bollywood.

For unversed, the actress grabbed everyone’s attention when she revealed being cornered in the Hindi Film Industry and said that she wasn’t being cast in films and she wasn’t involved in politics. Now in a new interview, she has opened up about having recalled her initial struggling days and said that she used to be scared.

In a recent interview, when Priyanka Chopra was asked about a note she ‘could give to her past self’, she told Filmfare, “I would say chill out. It’s not that bad. I used to take the smallest things very seriously. I’m a Cancerian and I’m sensitive so I would go into my shell. I used to get hurt emotionally. It made it hard for me to get up and go to work because I used to feel such a burden after any failure or any lost opportunity.”

Priyanka Chopra further revealed, “Especially, in my early 20s when I was first starting out in the film industry. I didn’t know anyone. I was a scared girl who came in and worked with some of the biggest stars, who I grew up watching on TV. But I think that the one note I would give that girl is that you’re going to be okay. Smile a little more and enjoy the process.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline. That apart a latest media report also suggested that Citadel has been renewed for a second season.

