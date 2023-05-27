Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made the headlines a lot in the last several months owing to both his personal and professional lives. While the actor made news why promoting his recent release Jogira Sara Ra Ra, he also was the talk of the town owing to drama in his personal life, aka his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui accusing him and his family of starving her, depriving her access to the washroom, disowning their children and more.

Now, Nawaz has made the news because of his views on romance. The actor recently got candid about romance in small towns vs big cities, ‘true romance’ being alive in small towns and whether he’s a romantic. Read on to know all he shared.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a recent chat with News18, Nawazuddin Siddiqui got candid about real love stories, saying, “True romance only happens in small towns. What happens in the name of romance between people in big cities is compromise and adjustment. In small towns, people aren’t scared to open their hearts out to one another because they don’t judge each other.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui continued, “They fall in love without even taking the bank balance of the other person into consideration. Ishq aur pyaar abhi bhi bacha hua hai small towns mein (love is still alive in small towns).”

In the same conversation, when asked if he would call himself romantic, the actor added, “It’s a good thing to love, fall in love, be in love and spread love. Love is very important. I’m a very romantic person. I love my films and a lot of things in life. It’s important to have some bit of romance in our lives. But there’s a dearth of it today.”

Directed by Kushan Nandy and written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, the film starred Neha Sharma as the female lead alongside Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in pivotal roles. His upcoming releases include Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, Adbhut and Haddi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Did KL Rahul Visit A Strip Club In London Months After His Marriage With Athiya Shetty? Here’s The Truth [Watch]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News