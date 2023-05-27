Bollywood and cricket are the perfect mix, and we saw this once again early this year when Indian cricketer and Lucknow Super Giants’ current skipper, KL Rahul, married Sunil Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty. The duo got married on January 23, 2023, after years of dating in the presence of family and close friends. While the couple is still to-celebrate their 6-month anniversary, a video is going viral on social media of the cricketer at a club.

Not any club but a strip club in London. But is it really Rahul in the video looking at skimpily-clad women showing off their erotic moves? Well, in today’s fact check, we find out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Reddit’s BollyBlindsNGossip, a video titled “KL Rahul seen at London Strip Club” has been shared. Taken from the social media handle of a jason_sekhon26, we see a group of people having a blast at Luxx Club, London as a stripper – in a barely there lingerie set, shows off her figure and moves on a pole. The video then pans to a guy standing nearby that the user claims is the Indian cricketer.

However, is it really KL Rahul? Check out the video here:

The Reddit thread, that’s filled with comments of this person being expressionless and saying expressions will come on his face only when his wife, Athiya Shetty’s dad, Sunil Shetty will see the video, also read: “Original video was posted by twitter user: backfootdense. However it has now been deleted.”

The video quality is pretty low to determine if it’s really KL Rahul in the clip, as zooming in for clarity is only pixelating the image more. But do you think it’s Rahul? Do you think Athiya Shetty needs to be worried?

As for Rahul, the cricketer had an unimpressive IPL 2023 outing scoring 274 runs in 9 games he played with two fifties and a strike rate of 113.12. He retired from playing this season after suffering a hip flexor injury on May 1 during the match between his team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Did Anushka Sharma Just Hint At A Break From Bollywood? Leaves Netizens Worried With Her Statement, “I Enjoy Acting But Don’t Want To Do Too Many Films As…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News