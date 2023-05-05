KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya paid a huge price for their controversial appearance on Koffee With Karan. The Indian cricketers were slammed for their sexist remarks on the couch, which resulted in their suspension by BCCI during the series against Australia. Suniel Shetty is now reacting to the whole scandal and blaming Karan Johar for it all. Scroll below for details.

As most know, Suniel is the father-in-law of Rahul. The cricketer is married to his actress daughter, Athiya Shetty. During the controversy, many believed that KL did not deserve the punishment he faced, because Hardik made the appropriate remarks. A case was filed against the duo in Jodhpur High Court, and they were granted relief after three long years. In addition, the duo had to pay a fine of Rs 20 lakhs to the BCCI.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reacting to it all, Suniel Shetty said on The Ranveer Show, “You know when that interview of him (KL Rahul) and Hardik (Pandya) came… Hardik probably got carried away. But when you have an anchor (Karan Johar) shoving it down your throat, what do you do? So it is the format of the show (Koffee With Karan), you get kids excited, and they say stuff and then Bollywood is being banned.”

Suniel Shetty added, “So I think we all, you as an anchor, me as a guest, we all need to be responsible because if you ask me a question that I feel I can’t answer doesn’t mean (I should feel) that I am inferior to anybody. When that happens, that’s when things go wrong, and it should never go wrong. You should have the guts to say things as they are and as they should be.”

The video was shared by a Reddit user and received mixed views.

Here’s the video:

A user wrote, “KL Rahul didn’t say anything bad, did he? They weren’t exactly ‘kids’ when they went on the show but U agree with Suniel‘s last point that everyone – anchor and the guests should be responsible about what they say.”

Another commented, “KL was pretty much in the wrong place at the wrong time. Didn’t deserve the backlash. It was Hardik being inappropriate, and Karan egging him on.”

“I mean of course he’s going to put it on KJo. His SIL was caught in the midst of it. This is hardly surprising,” wrote another.

A user wrote, “Rich boys rich life. Hume Kya, hum ko kaali bawali k Saath settle hona hai”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Continues To Break Norms, Becomes First Hindi Film To Release In Bangladesh Since 1971

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News