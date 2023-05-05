Sudipto Sen’s controversial film The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma in a leading role, is slated to hit theatres today. The film had already created a lot of buzz among moviegoers prior to its release. However, the film became the latest target of piracy sites. Hours before its release, the film was leaked online in HD quality, and now, the sudden leak might affect its performance at the box office. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The Kerala story is already grabbing a lot of headlines. Many have called it a propaganda-driven film featuring the story of three young girls who were forced to convert their religion and were later trafficked to Syria. The film has got a lukewarm response from the critics.

The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma created a lot of hype before its release as cinema lovers wanted to watch it because of its controversial subject. However, unfortunately, the film was struck by piracy and was leaked on different sites. Notably, as per a report in India.com, it is now available for free download. This is not the first time a film has been leaked online. There are several films like Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shakuntaalam, Bholaa, Bheed, Zwigato, Kabzaa, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Selfie, and Pathaan, which were earlier leaked online this year.

For the unversed, several strict actions have been taken against the sites involved in it; however, it seems they always find a new domain to run the pirated version of the films, especially when a big film is slated for its theatrical release.

We strongly condemn piracy as a lot of effort goes into making a film, and when it is leaked online, it impacts the overall film collection. Piracy is a criminal offense and should not be encouraged in any form.

