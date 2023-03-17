Suniel Shetty is one of the most respected stars in Bollywood. In his thirty year long illustrious acting career, the actor has given several memorable performances. While he is an action star, his performance in comedy films like Hera Pheri series and Awara Paagal Deewana are loved by many.

The actor is reuniting with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal for Hera Pheri 3 after nearly two decades and fans are eagerly waiting to watch the sequel on the big screen. Even though, Shetty is excited to join the cast once again but he has a fear of one aspect of the film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Suniel Shetty opens up on how he feels reuniting with the team of Hera Pheri after close to 17 years He also revealed whether the third instalment will take a time leap since the film is releasing after a long gap.

Suniel Shetty said, “Yes and No. Because the characters are the same and it’s their journey so you don’t have to take that kind of a leap from a story perspective. All I know is that it’s a great script. It’s an emotional journey, again of these three guys and their struggles.”

Confirming Sanjay Dutt playing a pivotal role in the film, the 61-year old actor revealed his fear about the sequel. He added, “The only fear is that can we get even remotely close to the original! There I think that if we do things honestly and maintain that honesty, people will latch onto the film. Hera Pheri was a very honest film and it has got great recall value. So I am looking forward to it.”

Suniel Shetty further said that the Hera Pheri sequel will be shot some time in the second half of 2023, once the dates are sorted out. Apart from this film, he also confirmed a sequel to Bhagam Bhag and will reprise his role of Yeda Anna in the sequel of Awara Paagal Deewana, whenever it goes on floors.

Must Read: Rani Mukerji Compares ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’ Trailer With ‘Black’: “Very Rarely Do We Get To See Such Unanimous Reactions…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News