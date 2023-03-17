Actress Rani Mukerji returned to movies after two years and has mesmerised everyone. Her performance in the movie, ‘Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway’ has left her fans spellbound. Her amazing acting and brilliant screen presence remind everyone why she’s one of the best actresses in Bollywood. Rani recently discussed her role in the film and how the movie speaks to her.

In an interview, Rani said, “The film resonates with one emotion which is the mother’s emotion. This movie is a reminder to all children in the world that there’s no greater emotion or relationship than with a mother. As a mother, I couldn’t place myself in Sagarika’s shoes because it is a painful thought to be separated from your child.

In this exclusive BTS clip shared with IMDb, Rani Mukerji added, “I can’t even imagine it. Animals too have a natural instinct with their children that if someone tries to take their children away, the mother will straightaway attack. It is the same with human mothers as well. If you try to do something with their child, they will not spare you.”

“You forget to say thank you to your mothers and take them for granted. I am hoping after watching this film, a lot of sons and daughters will reach out to their mothers and give them tight hugs and kisses,” Rani Mukerji added.

‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ is directed by Ashima Chibber. Apart from Rani, it stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh.

The film is the true story of an Indian couple. It is an adaptation based on Sagarika Chakraborty’s autobiography titled, ‘The Journey of a Mother’, whose children were taken away from them by the Norwegian Childcare System (Barnevernet) in 2011.

