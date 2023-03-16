It was the year 2000 when Firoz Nadiadwala created three comedy universes that are still iconic and cult classics of their own in the Hindi film industry – Hera Pheri, Awara Paagal Deewana and Welcome starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, along with others in pivotal roles. Now, it’s 2023 and decades later, the actors are returning for the sequels of these cult classics, and we can’t keep calm. Suniel Shetty just confirmed that Awara Paagal Deewana 2 is happening in an interview. Keep scrolling to get the scoop!

Hera Pheri 3 is already happening after a lot of speculation and rumours spurred – the film finally took up the pace and started rolling out on the floors for shooting. The three iconic actors are coming together for the three cult comedy movies.

Now, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Suniel Shetty confirmed that Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and Welcome is also in the talks and it’s happening along with Hera Pheri 3. He said, “Firoz Nadiadwala has got a great universe with Hera Pheri, Awara Pagal Deewana and Welcome.”

Going further in the conversation, Suniel Shetty added, “I love the character of Yeda Anna because he is tough but forgetful and that in itself is a comedy. I am looking forward to meet Yeda Anna, Chotta Chattri (Johnny Lever) and Guru Gulab Khatri (Akshay Kumar) again. I am looking forward to play all my iconic characters again.”

Hera Pheri 3 is all set to start rolling on the floors, and this time along with the three veteran actors Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt is also joining the cast as the negative role in the movie. Talking about Sanjay Dutt’s inclusion in the movie, Suniel Shetty a few days told ETimes, “His comic timing and body language will add ek aur chaand to this project. He will take this to another level.”

Well, we can’t wait to watch these cult classics once again. Are you excited about Hera Pheri 3, Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and Welcome’s sequel? Let us know in the comments!

