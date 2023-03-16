Alia Bhatt needs no introduction. The Bollywood star has made millions of fans with her impeccable acting skills and social media presence. Apart from her acting, Alia’s chic, classy, but comfy style is something that every fashionista talks about. As the new mom recently rang into her 30th birthday, she dolled up in a pink Balenciaga sweatshirt, whose price will surprise you.

Alia is currently in the best phase of her life. While her movies did extraordinarily well last year, she also tied the knot with the love of her life, Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from these, she shot for her Hollywood debut and welcomed her daughter Raha in November.

March 15 was indeed a special one for Alia Bhatt as she bid adieu to her twenties and turned 30. The actress had an eventful day while being surrounded by her loved ones. The Student of the Year actress dropped a bunch of photos from her celebration, including Ranbir Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt and her mom Soni Razdan, and captioned it “T H I R T Y.” However, what caught everyone’s attention was the cute and comfy sweatshirt that Alia donned.

She paired the pink and white Balenciaga All Over Logo Print jumper with hoops and a bracelet and also carried a chic sling bag. While it is always hard to miss Alia’s stunning outfits, this time, you cannot miss its whopping price. As per Pinkvilla, the sweater is available on Farfetch website for $1750, which is roughly Rs 1,44,631. Or, in other words, the price of Alia Bhatt’s jumper is roughly equal to a luxurious seven-day trip to Bali. Shocking, right?

Well, it’s Alia Bhatt, and it is safe to say she did a great job at accessorising it with minimalistic jewellery and her evergreen smile.

