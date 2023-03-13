For the past few days, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has been making headlines for all interesting reasons. He began to make news when he appeared on Arbaaz Khan’s new chat show, where he spoke his heart out. Right from speaking at length about his affair with Parveen Babi to falling in love with his now-wife Soni Razdan, he bared it all.

Amid all this, the filmmaker’s one of quotes has been going viral and how. During his conversation, Bhatt sahab was seen revealing that he had warned Soni and asked her to stay away. Despite that, she told him “Main Barbaad hona chahata hoon.” Well, not many know after Soni told him this, it was added as a dialogue in Raaz.

Speaking to Arbaaz Khan on his show ‘The Invincible’, Mahesh Bhatt said, “I resisted Soni but I was drawn into the relationship. I remember telling Soni, ‘Don’t come near me, I will destroy you.’ But she said she was ready to be destroyed. This conversation later became a dialogue in my film Raaz.” Soon after his statement made headlines, netizens trolled the filmmaker and shared their reaction.

Commenting on the video starring Mahesh Bhatt, a user wrote, “Bakwaas…dusro k ghr todo ..or usko peyaar Ishq mohabbat ka naam do cheater…” while another said, “Why is this even a news? Is it inspiring anyone? Any act of kindness, any bravery or anything special he did which needs to be highlighted?”

A third user wrote, “Ye Buddha tharki isne pta nhi kitni zindagi khrab ki he or yahn proudly bta Raha he jese koi teer mara ho shame on you.”

“Khud he kitna gira huaa admi hai mahan ban raha h esa bol kar parvin bobe yad hai sab ko bhai isne kya kiya tha uske sath beti ki Umair ki ladkiyo se chipkta rehta hai khud he ajib Buddha,” said a fourth user.

“UPSC ki tayari karne wale students yaad kar lo aapke exams mein aayega jarur yeh question,” joked another netizen.

“while I don’t agree with the dig at RK here – tf type of Twilight shit is this… what next? Mahesh wearing bling & going “this is the skin of a killer Soni” (& yes it’s also that dialogue from Raaz but somehow Twilight came to my mind 1st),” said another user.

Check out a few more reactions here:

Not to ruin the song for anyone but "bikharne ka mujhko shauq hai bada" got real. 😭 https://t.co/9DWndNe2pa — hi. (@yedukhbhi) March 12, 2023

Was there a apke pyaar mai hum sawar ne lage song in real life too @medsyytbh @PaperRiingsx I m curious 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️ https://t.co/uJjipGNF1k — D,The hypocrite (@crazyangel2000) March 11, 2023

So this is how I learnt about the origin story of one of my most used dialogues https://t.co/oNjfjCcJHA — Sam/Anand Era (@ShishirSThakur1) March 11, 2023

while I don't agree with the dig at RK here – tf type of Twilight shit is this… what next? Mahesh wearing bling & going "this is the skin of a killer Soni" 😭 (& yes it's also that dialogue from Raaz but somehow Twilight came to my mind 1st) https://t.co/papYDh1DKY — ؘ (@ritamiddleclass) March 11, 2023

Coming back, what are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Mahesh Bhatt’s statement? Do let us know.

