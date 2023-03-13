Actress Radhika Madan resumes shooting of her seventh film. However, what makes it special is that in nine years of her career, she is shooting in her hometown, New Delhi, for the first time.

Radhika did six projects last year, which are slated to release this year. Hopping on to her next, the ‘Angrezi Medium’ actor began shooting for her next earlier this year.

Beginning the next schedule of her film, Radhika Madan has reached her hometown Delhi and expressed her happiness of shooting in her city through an Instagram story.

Radhika Madan said: “9 years in the industry and this is the FIRST time I’m shooting in MY CITY! dilli.”

Meanwhile, Filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria’s directorial ‘Sanaa’ starring Radhika Madan has locked its North American premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and will be the only Indian film to be screened at the event.

Saria said: “I’m so honoured that the festival has chosen to invite Sanaa and launch the film in North America. Their response confirms the universality of the film and the urgent need to further conversations around female agency and autonomy – especially in the American context.”

Eminent Hollywood stars and Oscar-nominees like Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett and Colin Farrell will be seen attending the festival this year.

Looking forward to an incredible slate of releases this year, Radhika already had her first release of 2023 with ‘Kuttey’ and is looking forward to ‘Kachhey Limbu’, which premiered at TIFF.

