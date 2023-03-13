Ever since Ananya Panday appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 with Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda, rumours of her dating Aditya Roy Kapur began making headlines. It all started when Karan Johar hinted at the duo spending some quality time and getting cosy at his 50th birthday bash. While the duo is yet to confirm or deny their relationship rumours, they got everyone talking with their appearance together at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

Recently, for the finale of LFW, ace designer Manish Malhotra got the rumoured lovebirds to walk together and set the runway ablaze. For the finale evening, the Gehraiyaan actress was seen wearing a red and black shimmer dress which she paired with a long matching shrug. Aditya, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black suit.

While Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday shared great chemistry on the runway, netizens labelled them as cringe compared his chemistry with his former girlfriend, Shraddha Kapoor. Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens disapproved of it and gave big thumbs down and compared her to Shraddha Kapoor.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Aditya with shraddha better,” while another also said, “Aditya much better with shraddha.”

A third user said, “Hotie aaditya..do not compare with her plzz….he deserves better than her.”

While a fourth one said, “Aditya k layak yehi reh gai thi”

On the work front, Ananya Panday has an interesting lineup of films, including Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, along with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Lastly, she will also be seen in My Friend Ruby.

On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur recently delivered a sizzling hot performance in Hotstar’s The Night Manager, where she was seen sharing the screen space with Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Coming back to netizens’ reaction to their appearance at Lakme Fashion Week ’23, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know if you like their Jodi or not?

