Well, sequins were so in 2022, but one could say it’s here to stay. It was back in 2008 that Priyanka Chopra Jonas started the trend with her ‘desi girl’ vibe and the legacy continues to date. Previously, Kareena Kapoor Khan also carried a similar piece and it was PHAT! Want to recreate similar looks? Below are some budget-friendly options.

Well, in today’s time, everything is quite fast-paced. And with women, there’s a constant battle of dwindling between different preparations while getting ready. Sometimes it is the hairstyle, other times the jewellery and of course, saree draping is no joke! But what if we said you could get with the draping part in less than one minute? The latest readymade sarees are viral all across social media platforms.

Priyanka Chopra in the song Desi Girl from Dostana opted for a creamish sequined piece with a backless blouse. To add spice to the attire, she wore a halter neck blouse that was brought together with some drawstrings. Well, you don’t even need to run to your tailor because we did some digging and found a brand that provides customized blouses as well.

We’re talking about the One Minute Saree, that comes with pre-pleatings. All one needs to do I adjust the hook around the waist, which brings the attire together and wrap the pallu as and how they want to. There are various options across their site under Rs 7,000 that could help you achieve a look similar to Kareena Kapoor Khan or Priyanka Chopra.

Here are our favourites:

This black piece with full hands blouse is an absolute show stealer:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The One Minute Saree ® (@theoneminutesaree)

And if your wish to achieve the classic Priyanka Chopra vibe, here’s one of the many options:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The One Minute Saree ® (@theoneminutesaree)

You can check out their website for several other options in sequins!

