Selena Gomez, the actress-singer and quite a multi-tasker as she is also an entrepreneur, knows how to carry herself when it comes to fashion. She has never disappointed her fans with her styling choices and always tries to put her best fashion self. She owns a beauty brand named Rare Beauty which is quite famous among fashion influencers and stylists. However, today we bring you to the time when Selena made us forget about the reality with her s*xiness as she donned a black monokini! Scroll below to check it out!

Sel has never shied away from wearing revealing clothes, and she has always been quite vocal about body shaming and weight gain. Recently, she spoke about her illness and slammed all the trollers who took a dig at her for her figure.

In this throwback picture as shared by one of her fan pages on her Instagram handle, Selena Gomez can be seen wearing a black tie-up monokini which made her flaunt her busty cleav*ge and navel through the mesh patterns. She paired it up with a black and white striped oversized power-shouldered blazer which added an extra charm to the whole look.

Check out the picture here:

Selena Gomez accessorised the look with a statement neckpiece, and for makeup, she opted for a rather bold look. With a full coverage foundation, contoured cheekbones and nose, blushed apples of her cheeks, defined brows, silver dark smokey eyes with dramatic liner, mascara-coated lashes, and brown glossy lip shade, she completed the look. To accentuate it more, Sel went for a wet hair look and kept her softly curled hair open.

The peek-a-boo of her monokini has what made us attracted to Selena‘s look. It can be your go-to honeymoon pick for some naughtiness if you want! *wink*

Well, what are your thoughts about Selena Gomez's bold throwback look?

