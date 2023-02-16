Selena Gomez, the actor-singer-songwriter is known for her musical career and acting skills. She started her journey with Disney, and the diva is quite famous across the world and not only for her professional endeavours but also for her personal controversies. However, she has never let her personal conflicts affect her beauty. She has a sartorial choice when it comes to fashion, and whatever she wears, be it for the red carpet or any event or a photoshoot, it gets discussed among fashion enthusiasts.

Sel is also an entrepreneur, she owns a beauty brand named Rare Beauty which is also loved and admired by fashion influencers around the world. She has never missed a chance to put her best fashion foot forward, and today we will be discussing her look for her recent photoshoot. Check it out below!

Selena Gomez, along with other Hollywood A-listers, has gathered together for The Hollywood Reporter’s latest issue’s photoshoot. And while everyone looked gorgeous, Selena caught mostly our eyes. In her solo photoshoot as shared on Twitter, Sel can be seen wearing a black off-shoulder top that gave an ample amount of peek into her busty cleav*ge, and she paired it with a poppy yellow-coloured latex jacket with dramatic collar detailing, serving major queen vibes.

Check her picture here:

She completed the look with a full coverage foundation, contoured cheeks and nose, defined brows, grey-brown smokey eyes, mascara-laden lashes and nude lipstick. She accessorised it with some funky jewellery, including silver ear cuffs, statement ear studs, a choker and a finger ring. Selena Gomez accentuated the look with her wet back-brushed hair that added an extra edge to the whole look.

Well, surely Selena Gomez knows how to make us hypnotize with her s*xy gaze and sultry looks. What are your thoughts about her look from The Hollywood Reporter’s latest issue photoshoot? Let us know in the comments!

