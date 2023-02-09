Actor and singer Selena Gomez and her friendship with Nicola Peltz have been grabbing the attention for quite some time now. Gomez‘s association with Peltz and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, is the talk of the town as they are also termed as a ‘Throuple’. Recently, the three of them were once again spotted together in NYC, showing off their excellent dynamics. Scroll down to know more.

For the unversed, Nicola is known for her role as Tessa Yeager in 2014’s Transformers: Age Of Extinction. She is married to Brooklyn, who is the eldest son of football stars David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. Speaking of her friendship with Selena, they have set BFF goals for us ‘gals’.

Selena Gomez and her couple of friends were all dressed in trendy clothes when they were spotted in New York City, per the Daily Mail report. Gomez wore a long black velvet coat with a black top underneath, paired with black trousers and chunky boots. She completed her look with her Yves Saint Laurent Purse with a gold chain. Check out the pics shared by one of Sel’s fans on Twitter.

Selena Gomez’s BFF Nicola Peltz also went for a black ensemble. She wore a puffer coat with a scarf around her neck and paired them with leather pants and platform boots. Lastly, she wore a pair of gloves on her hands to shield them from the cold. Peltz’s hubby Brooklyn Beckham sported a black hoodie, and blue jeans, paired with white sneakers and a black Brooklyn Nets baseball cap.

Selena Gomez and the celebrity couple have grown really close in recent times. There were also reports that Nicola and Beckham even moved in with the singer last month after putting their place up for sale. Ringing the new years together, three of them jokingly captioned their post, ‘Throuple’.

Apart from this, Selena Gomez has been in the news for her dating rumours with the Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart.

