A few months ago, Selena Gomez blessed us with an insight to her life with the documentary My Mind and Me. The 1 hour 35 minutes long documentary showcased her struggle with anxiety, depression, past relationship with Justin Bieber and much more. While many questioned why she did not honor Francia Raisa who donated her kidney during Lupus treatment, others called her BFF Raquelle Steverns ‘controlling’. Scroll below as she responds to the criticism.

Raquelle was previously seen in Selena + Chef. She helped Selena during one of the most hilarious yet tense scenarios when the pop star set kitchen on her fire while cooking. They’ve been best of friends for a decade and have been together through thick and thin. During several sequences, Stevens could be seen bluntly speaking about what she feels about Sel in My Mind and Me.

Soon after Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me was released, fans of the Rare Beauty owner began backlashing Raquelle Stevens and accused her of being “controlling” and “dismissive.” The whole drama raged after the author tells the pop star during one of the sequences that she is unhappy and slammed her for not attending a friend’s birthday party.

Reacting to it all, Raquelle Stevens said during Chicks in the Office podcast, “The truth is, we’ve had a friendship for the last decade because it’s real, it’s honest and I’m so grateful for that. I’m grateful that it was included in the documentary because I think that it is important to see, and I think it’s amazing that Selena welcomes honesty in her friendships, and I welcome that in my life too.”

Selena Gomez’s close friend continued, “When your inner life is strong and you are living a life with integrity, you sleep peacefully every single night. It doesn’t matter what you face, what you go through, there’s peace that comes with living a life of integrity, and so I really am secure in who I am. I know the kind of friend that I am. Anyone really could say anything, but I have a peace that is unshakable.”

Well, Raquelle Stevens has clearly set the records straight.

