Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 16-year-old daughter Shiloh has been making headlines since she was born. Often her videos on Instagram go viral on social media and the internet cannot have enough of her. But do you know how much she earns on a weekly basis? Scroll down to know.

Angelina and Brad were one of the most power couples in Hollywood. Shiloh is one of the six children that the former couple co-parented since their divorce. Her siblings are Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite having two of the richest parents in the film industry, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt still works for her own money. The versatile teen, according to Life & Style magazine report, is “smart when it comes to finances” and earns almost $14,000 each week from side gigs.

The report further cited a source claiming that the ambitious daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been earning a respectable sum of money by doing “small dance jobs, tutoring, and reading books to produce as films,” noting that the young woman has also been working as a production assistant on a forthcoming movie Angelina is associated with.

Shiloh is considering a career in modelling in addition to dipping her toes into the filmmaking industry like her famous parents Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have done. The report cited the source as saying, “She’s been offered lucrative modelling gigs, which she’s mulling over. Shiloh says modelling isn’t her thing, but she would use the paycheck to finance her dance, art, and movie projects.”

Shiloh has “a big interest in arts and culture,” so it should not be surprising that she is focusing on a potential career in the field. She and Angelina had previously been seen in January having coffee with actor Paul Mescal. While it seems obvious that Shiloh embraces a variety of performing arts, the gifted youngster showed off her flawless dance skills in a number of videos shared on social media in 2021 and 2022.

For more updates on Hollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Ana de Armas Says Modern-Day Hollywood Stars Don’t Compare To Legends Like Marilyn Monroe: “There Is So Much Information & Oversharing…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News