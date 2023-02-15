It was a few months ago that Selena Gomez rubbished rumours of her long-time tiff with Hailey Bieber. It was clearly a love triangle situation and Justin Bieber left the pop star to get married to the supermodel, within a few months of their split. While the trio must have forgotten all that happened and moved on with their respective lives, their fan base is far from over the drama. Scroll below for the latest updates!

As most know, Hollywood celebrities are more active on TikTok than they are on Instagram. Hailey also time and again shares fun videos with her friends or lip-syncing clips. In the latest post, the supermodel could be seen enjoying drinks with her BFF Kendall Jenner. She lip-syncs to an audio that says, “I am not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right.”

Co-incidentally, her video comes shortly after Selena Gomez was brutally body-shamed over her visible weight gain at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Netizens were convinced that Hailey Bieber was taking a sly dig at Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend and bombarded the comment section with trolls. Owing to it all, the fashionista allegedly ended up clarifying that it was just for fun and later deleted the TikTok video.

But a couple of fans had already taken recordings of her video and re-shared it on the video-sharing platform. One of the users by the username @ellenacuario posted the deleted video of Hailey Bieber and captioned it, “I’m not really an avid follower of the situation but isn’t Hailey the one that like, begged Selena to tell off her fans for bullying her? I mean, Hailey’s a b—-h.”

To this, Selena Gomez reacted, “It’s ok! I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! X”

If this isn’t queen behaviour, we don’t know what is!

