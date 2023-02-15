Actress, model, mother and podcast host Emily Ratajkowski seems to have found love once again and it’s yet another comedian! It looks like she is ready to make things official with rumoured beau Eric Andre. That is the only explanation for his latest steamy AF post on Valentine’s Day. Scroll down to get all the juicy details!

For the people who do not know, Emily allegedly dated comedian Pete Davidson for a brief period last year before calling it quits. She even said that she seems to attract the “worst men”. Soon after breaking up with Pete, her dating rumours with Andre started circulating in January.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre were often spotted hanging out with the paparazzi. This time the comedian himself posted a scintillating picture on the former’s Instagram that will surely put an end to the rumours and make it legit. In the pictures, Andre is seen being all comfy and gawky on a velvet couch. But the catch is he is wholly na*ed with an arrow-struck heart emoji to cover his junkie. He held a glass of wine in his hand.

Eric was not alone in the pictures; allegedly, Emily Ratajkowski could also be seen in the mirror behind the couch, clicking the images. She, too, was stark na*ed, showing off her bare b*tt with a barely there lingerie on the top half of her body. Producer Benny Blanco was the one to put a pin on it with his comment, “wait is that @emrata in the back?”

See the epic post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Andre (@ericfuckingandre)

One of the users, in reply, wrote, “no its Mia Khalifa”, speaking of the adult star, she too commented on the post and wrote, “Yes”. Another user wrote, “Tatyana Ali, Amber Rose, Rosario Dawson, Emily Ratajkowski…this man’s conquests are only rivaled by Pete Davidson.” One of them wrote, “true! Well, she does like the funny guys.”

Emily Ratajkowski also took to the story section of her Instagram handle to wish Eric Andre Happy Valentine’s Day with a clip of him with famous musician Diplo.

The alleged couple were also spotted together at dinner and then at courtside enjoying an NBA game.

For more updates on the juicy love life of Emily Ratajkowski, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Jonathan Majors’ Kang Has Got Highest Test-Screening Scores Ever For A Marvel Villain, Reveals Marvel Boss Kevin Feige

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News