Earlier this week, Megan Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly made headlines with their breakup rumours. Just before Valentine’s day, it came as a shock for their fans as both of them always seemed to be head over heels for one another. One could say that the couple complimented one another’s quirkiness really well. Now, amidst the breakup rumours, there are reports of Fox and MGK spending the V-Day together.

For the unversed, Fox and MGK started dating in 2020, and last year the couple got engaged, and they even performed a blood ritual to solidify their relationship even further. However, earlier this week, the Transformers actress shared a cryptic post on her social media before deleting all the couple’s photographs and ultimately deactivating her handle.

Speculations of their breakup took over the internet, and there were reports of Megan Fox removing her engagement ring as well. Now, according to a report on Page Six, the couple were spotted together on Valentine’s Day, merely within 24 hours of the breakup rumours. As per the report, Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted leaving a counsellor’s office. They were seen sitting next to one another in their car.

One Twitter account with name ‘Machine Gun Kelly Updates’ shared updates on the musician even shared pictures of him with Megan Fox leaving the institution. As per it, the actress was seen wearing a full-sleeved blue top with a pair of trousers, and MGK was wearing a black hoodie with a white t-shirt underneath.

As soon as the speculations started to take their course with Megan Fox’s post quoting Beyonce’s lyrics, “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.” People started guessing that MGK might have been unfaithful, and a name popped up. He got linked with his female guitarist, Sophie Lloyd.

Previously a source close to the couple reportedly told People’s magazine that Megan Fox and MGK had had issues in the past, but things are pretty severe this time, and if you ask us if they are going to a marriage counsellor, then their sh*t really has gotten worse.

