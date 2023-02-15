One of the most adored onscreen couples, Jim and Pam played by John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer from the famous sitcom, ‘The Office’ has never translated their on-screen romance into an off-screen relationship. The duo went on to portray the on-screen lovers for six out of nine seasons and audiences still can not get over it! Even in real life, they had very different tracks, when John Krasinski was single, Jenna Fischer was dating James Gunn.

However, the duo never got together in real life and their strong friendship on set is still admired for generations to come. They could never come together in real life as the two were never single at the same time. While many wanted an answer to why they both never dated each other, Jenna revealed the reason!

Jenna Fischer first met John Krasinski during the audition process and had an instant connection as they were paired together. As per a report by Fandomwire, she describes her relationship with Jon actor as the ‘strangest thing’. She said, “It’s a type of relationship that is very intimate, and it’s very powerful, but it’s fictional. I mean, there is a part of me that is Pam, and there’s a part of him that is Jim, and that part of me is in love with that part of him. But in real life, we are just friends.”

Just like their on-screen relationship, the duo could not fit together in each other’s relationship timeline. As Jenna announced her relationship with James Gunn in 2008, John Krasinski just started dating the girl of his dreams, Emily Blunt.

Even after years of working together, the onscreen pair never spoke negatively against each other and always had words of praise. As The Office wrapped up in 2013, the pair are still very much involved with the rest of the cast members of the show.

