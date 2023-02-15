Tom Cruise returning to the cockpit after three decades for Top Gun Maverick soared to new heights at the box office. While many Hollywood celebrities credited the team behind the movie for its success, Ace filmmaker Steven Spielberg joined the list and credited Tom Cruise. The director praised the actor for saving the theatrical movie business with his last release.

The duo worked together and saved the planet in Spielberg’s ‘War of the Worlds’ and ‘Minority Report’.As many movie and film industries were facing a huge financial crisis during the pandemic, Top Gun Maverick brought back the craze of moviegoers worldwide making it a blockbuster hit. The movie became the highest-grossing picture of Cruise’s career, generating about $1.5 billion at the box office worldwide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the year’s Oscar nominees luncheon, Steven Spielberg met Tom Cruise and credited him with saving “Hollywood’s a*s” in a viral video. The director says, “You saved Hollywood’s a*s and you might have saved theatrical distribution. Seriously, Top Gun: Maverick might have saved the entire theatrical industry.”

While receiving the video, modest Tom Cruise is seen nodding his head in agreement and smiling as he takes the compliments from the legendary filmmaker. Watch the video below!

Steven Spielberg to Tom Cruise “You saved Hollywood’s ass and you might have saved theatrical distribution. Seriously, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ might have saved the entire theatrical industry.”pic.twitter.com/UnnGYZPtUs — BINGED (@Binged_) February 15, 2023

Apart from complimenting each other, Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise are standing against each other with their respective films, The Fabelmans, and Top Gun: Maverick. Both movies are nominated under the Best Film category at the 95th Academy Awards, which will be hosted on March 12 by Jimmy Kimmel.

As the development of the Top Gun sequel was announced back in the year 2010, the movie was originally scheduled to release in 2020 until the pandemic hit. However, the movie had the option to give streaming rights to the OTT giants as many audiences were leaning toward it. However, the team waited for two years and released the movie after the pandemic which went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

For more stories, stay tuned to koimoi.com

Must Read: Joker 2: Lady Gaga As Harley Quinn With Joaquin Phoenix Breaks The Internet With Their Crazy Intimate Moment, Netizen Reacts “Oscar Just For That Picture”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News