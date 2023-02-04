Last month the Oscar nominations were announced, and they received quite a backlash for Andrea Riseborough’s Best Actress nomination for To Leslie, and it has sent shockwaves through the industry so much that they are reviewing all the Awards they’ve given out over the years. One shocking name that came up is Andrew Garfield, who gave a stellar performance in the 2010 film The Social Network.

For the unversed, the above-mentioned film for which the review has been going on was a biographical drama based on the founding of the social network site Facebook. Jesse Eisenberg played the titular role of Mark Zuckerberg, and Garfield was seen in the role of Eduardo Saverin, a Brazilian entrepreneur and one of the co-founders of the platform.

Andrew Garfield gave a breakthrough performance and was also nominated for the Academy Awards in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category, but unfortunately did not receive the Award; now, with the Andrea incident, the institution is conducting a review on why the Spider-Man actor did not win even after being applauded for his portrayal of the character by the critics and audience at large; as per a report in FandomWire.

The Social Network is considered one of the turning points in the career of Andrew Garfield, as before that, he received a lot of hatred and backlash questioning his acting skills in the industry. Besides Andrew, the reports also stated that they are also reviewing why Jim Carrey was not nominated for Best Actor for his role in The Truman Show.

The official statement released by the team of Academy Awards stated, “It is the Academy’s goal to ensure that the Awards competition is conducted in a fair and ethical manner, and we are committed to ensuring an inclusive awards process. We are conducting a review of the campaign procedures around this year’s nominees to ensure that no guidelines were violated and to inform us whether changes to the guidelines may be needed in a new era of social media and digital communication. We have confidence in the integrity of our nomination and voting procedures and support genuine grassroots campaigns for outstanding performances.”

