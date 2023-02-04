Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt dated a very long time ago. They were the IT couple in Hollywood from 1994 to 1997 and were also reportedly engaged. It was in 1997 that they called off their engagement and it came as a shock to the media as well as their fans back then who were rooting for them. Nonetheless, they’re those cordial exes who wish nothing but the absolute best for each other and in a recent GOOP video, Paltrow revealed something that she still has kept close to her heart from when she dated Brad and netizens are trolling her for it. Scroll below to watch the video.

It was on Friday that the founder of GOOP who happens to be Gwen was giving a tour of her ‘facility storage’ and bumped into a shirt dress that was not only chic but iconic from when she was going out and about and was madly in love with her ex-boyfriend Pitt.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s storage facility is actually a dream vintage closet that anyone would want to raid and trust us when we say that. In the video, she revealed the dress from the 90s which is from Calvin Klein and she still has kept it with her.

The Iron Man actress said, “I think I wore [it] to a premiere when I was going out with Brad Pitt.” Gwyneth Paltrow further added, “It’s giving that very ’90s ‘I don’t give a f—k [attitude].”

Entertainment Tonight shared the video on their Instagram handle, take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Reacting to Gwen’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Why she kept something from her ex”

Another user commented, “Omg i can’t stand her…”

A third user commented, “She still likes him.”

Watch the full 90s fashion archive video here:

And for those of you who are still confused about which dress Gwyneth Paltrow is talking about, it’s this:

What are your thoughts on Gwen still hoarding this dress from the 90s that she wore to a premiere with her ex-boyfriend Brad Pitt? Tell us in the comments below.

