American actress Angelina Jolie is one of the most accomplished artists in Hollywood. She is the recipient of several awards and is often recognised for her humanitarian efforts as well. However, Chelsea Handler once called her a lunatic. Scroll down to know more about it.

Chelsea and Jennifer Aniston have been best friends for a long time. The comedian has been with Aniston through thick and thin. Even during the actress was going through a divorce from Brad Pitt, Chelsea was by her friend’s side in the difficult weeks, months, and years.

Even 12 years later, long after Jennifer Aniston has moved on with her life, Chelsea Handler’s strong feelings for Angelina Jolie were evident in a segment on her show Chelsea dedicated to bringing the Maleficent actress down after the news that she and Pitt had split broke.

As reported by Grazia Magazine, the comedian-host said in 2016, “Brad and Angelina always said they wouldn’t get married until everyone could get married. And I always said I wouldn’t get married until they got divorced, so I’m officially accepting proposals. I’m ready.”

Chelsea Handler then went on to add, “There are rumors that part of the problem was that Brad Pitt was allegedly drinking and smoking too much weed. I wonder why he would need to self-medicate. Maybe because he could have been spending the last 12 years at Lake Como hanging out with George Clooney and Matt Damon, instead of being stuck in a house with 85 kids speaking 15 different languages.”

She then said, “Oh yeah, because he (Pitt) married a f*cking lunatic (Angelina Jolie), that’s why.”

After criticising Angelina Jolie, Chelsea Handler has publicly announced that she is above gossip and public drama, taking the moral high ground when it comes to stories written about her in the press. But she might be greatly relieved that she has a fearless, astute comedian and television host as a best friend who can say it all for her.

