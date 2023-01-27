Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were one of the most loved couples in Hollywood. Before their two-year marriage came to an end, they dated for 12 years. Pitt was then married to Jennifer Anniston, and Jolie was a single mother when they first met on the sets of the 2005 movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

The actress shocked the world when she filed for divorce in 2016. Now even after a decade of their split, they are unraveling their messy divorce. Amidst this, Angelina had a satisfying Christmas gift from the FBI. Scroll down to know more.

As per the latest report from Daily Mail, Angelina Jolie received a bundle of papers from the FBI investigation into the alleged altercation on a plane between her and Brad Pitt, which sparked their long and bitter divorce. More than 100 pages of the FBI report were reportedly “reprocessed and released” to Jolie following legal proceedings, and they were delivered on January 4 of this year. By the end of this month, the diva will receive a new tranche.

The Maleficent actress argues that she requires the documentation to obtain “legal protection” from her 59-year-old ex-husband. Since then, despite the fact that the two oldest, Maddox and Pax, are no longer minors, they have been arguing about who gets to raise their six children (the others are Zahara, 17; Shiloh, 16; and Vivienne and Knox, 14).

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are allegedly involved in an altercation aboard a private flight in 2016, which led to the FBI conducting an investigation. Jolie looks to be pursuing Pitt through this incident. Pitt was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and their children on the plane by pouring beer and red wine over them. Pitt vigorously refutes these allegations.

