There has been an unspoken war between the superhero world – one is Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the other is the DC universe. Fans have been torn apart in deciding which one is better than the other. However, even after having a massive fanbase, the DCEU have been facing quite a lot of backlash ever since the new CEOs have been appointed – James Gunn and Peter Safran because of their decisions. On the other hand Kevin Feige has been maintaining MCU for years.

Now, James and Peter have announced the updated upcoming DC slate. In a conversation with the media, they mentioned that fans will be stunned to watch different movies and feel different emotions, and while talking about it, they dissed MCU as well over its superhero fatigue. Scroll below to get the scoop.

A while back, James Gunn and Peter Safran – the Co-CEOs of the DCEU broke the internet after announcing their new DC slate to the media. Talking about the stories that will be the prime focus of the updated slate, Gunn revealed that the makers of these projects will have complete artistic freedom to create different stories so that the audience can feel different emotions.

Taking a sly dig at Marvel head Kevin Feige, James Gunn promised the media that they would avoid the superhero fatigue in their new DC slate. He shared to The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s not the Gunnverse, it’s not. It’s got to be all these different feels from all these different stories. That’s what makes it so fun. The stories are completely different, and each has the individual expression of the writers and the director that are making those projects.”

A few days back, Kevin Feige had a chat with The Movie Business Podcast, where he talked about the Superhero fatigue and said, “One, we look at an overarching narrative, always using the comics and the 80-plus years of Marvel comic history as our guide of what general, long-term story we want to do. Another way to do that is adapting them into different genres and what types of movies we want to make. And I, from sitting at USC, probably Semester 2 before your screenwriting class, Jason, and sitting in Cinema 101 and being exposed to so many different types of film that I said, ‘I want to make all of these. I don’t want to just make one kind of movie, I want to make all kinds of movies.’”

