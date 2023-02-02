DC heads James Gunn and Peter Safran faced quite the wrath of the fans when they declared that the Studio would not be moving forward with the proposed Wonder Woman 3. Gal Gadot essayed the role of the Amazonian princess, and she did with a lot of conviction, garnering a widespread fan base. People were quite disappointed with DC’s development and scrapping off the sequel from their slate. But now the audience may witness Gadot’s charm as a female superhero one last time in Zachary Levi’s Shazam: The Fury of Gods.

A few days back, a new trailer for Shazam 2 was released; well, that’s old news, right? But the trailer released by DC Japan has featured a tiny glimpse of what seems like Gadot’s Diana Prince! Have we piqued your interest yet? Scroll down to know the entire news!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Previously, there were a lot of speculations on whether Gal Gadot will be reprising her role as Wonder Woman in Shazam 2 or not. The Twitter account ‘The Hollywood Handle’ shared a post clearing the air on the entire thing as they posted images captured from the trailer on their official handle with the caption, “First look at Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in ‘SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS’. The movie releases in theatres this March.” Another Twitter account called ‘Shazam Updates’ shared a compilation video clip with alleged Wonder Woman’s blink-and-miss shot in it.

First look at Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in ‘SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS’. The movie releases in theaters this March. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/FKz7T9qBvL — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) February 2, 2023

DC Japan has released a new #Shazam: Fury of the Gods trailer! Below is a compilation of the new footage shown in the trailer!⚡️ pic.twitter.com/7rZKPq4DNB — Shazam Updates (@ShazamNews) February 1, 2023

Fans also noticed it and are as excited as we are. Let’s look at some of the reactions people shared in the comments after spotting Gal Gadot‘s Wonder Woman.

“So excited!!!!! Can’t wait!!!!”

“BROO I WATCHED IT LIKE 10000 AND IM SURE THAT THIS IS DIANA ON 0:18”

“OMG!!! Diana”

“Yesessssssss. I hope is a Gal not stand in”

“Wasn’t Cameo deleted 👀”

“If she’s in it I’m in. No questions asked.

@netflix

bring her home!#SellSnyderVerseToNetflix”

“Ohhh this again? No face? I hope that not. I hope a cameo full with the Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman in #ShazamFuryoftheGods”

However, it will be a treat to watch Gal Gadot in Shazam: Fury of Gods, but as per the rumours, Wonder Woman has been removed from the film. But, previously, Rachel Zegler, who is also there in the upcoming DC film beside Zachary, stated that it wasn’t her first time meeting Gal while filming Snow White, suggesting they have met before. If one piece the puzzle together, she filmed a superhero sequel movie first before.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Selena Gomez & Beau Drew Taggart Are Stronger Than Ever! Insiders Say “They’re Both Very Into Each Other”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News