Netflix’s original show Stranger Things, over its four seasons, has become one of the most-watched series. It has garnered a lot of appreciation and love across the world. The actors who play the characters share a beautiful relationship with each other and they have often stood by each other in any situation. A while back Noah Schnapp who plays Will Byers in the series had come out as gay and now his friend and co-star shared his opinion about the same. Scroll below to read further.

For the unversed, a few weeks ago, Noah had shared a Tiktok video, where he wrote on top of the clip “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know,’” while mouthing a woman saying “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious.” In the caption, referring to his character in Stranger Things, he wrote, “I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought.”

Now, in an interview with GQ, Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in the series, opened up about his opinion on Noah Schnapp coming out as gay. He said, “When I saw it, I just had a big smile on my face. I was just really proud of him.”

Going further in the conversation, Finn Wolfhard revealed, “We’re not on everyday-text vibes in any way, and not because… it’s like. Do you text your cousins every day? Probably not. They’re our family. We’ll talk on each other’s birthdays. We’ll talk once in a while. But in the same way that family works, if I ever needed anything, they’re there.”

Well, it seems Noah Schnapp is getting all the love and support from everyone after taking the bravest step of coming out as gay after 18 years. For the unversed, Stranger Things makers have resumed working on season 5, and we can’t wait to see the characters coming on our screen with the last season of this popular series.

Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp share a beautiful bond and this interview is proof of the same. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know!

