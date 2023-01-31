One of the most anticipated shows in the realm of OTT at this point is Stranger Things season 5. The Netflix crown jewel is moving towards its next and final season where we will see the mystery of the upside down finally have an answer and a solution. So far Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and the other cast members have already built anticipation enough for us to become restless to get it. Turns out we aren’t going to watch it this year at least, but it looks like the wait is shorter than we expected.

For the unversed, release over five years ago, Stranger Things has become one of the most celebrated shows across the globe. Blend the pop culture of the yore with a sci-fi story combined with fantasy, it has given the world very intriguing fodder to binge on. Millie, Finn, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, and David Harbour have all become household names and the world now waits to see the finale season.

Now if the latest reports are to go by, Stranger Things 5 might hit the streaming sooner than we were expecting it to because a cast member has finally given us a filming update that hints at the same. Read on to know everything you should about this most exciting news piece of the day.

A viral TikTok video from Noah Schnapp’s live session has given Stranger Things fam a very massive update about the beginning of the filming. The actor in the video answers some fan questions about his life and the season 5 of the show. When one user asked if he is going to miss his schools for shooting the show, he let some exciting details slip. “Is school going to interfere with shooting? No, it’s not,” Schnapp said in the video. “I’m done with school in May, and starting to shoot in May.”

noah is apparently shooting season 5 of stranger things in may! pic.twitter.com/CKaa9LHtKy — Ariana (@simplytomh) January 26, 2023

This means as the show goes on floors in the month of May this year and the possibility is that we might get to see the show some time in 2024 as per a Giant Freakin Robot report. Now the most speculated years was said to be 2025 and this is sooner than that. Only time will tell if we get Stranger Things 5 sooner than we thought.

