Megan Fox is one of the most popular celebrities across the globe. She often makes headlines for her extraordinary fashion affair and was once named the ‘S*xiest Woman’ in the world. While she is always the talk of Tinseltown for her ongoing romantic relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, we today bring you a throwback to the time when Megan was left furious after her n*de pictures got leaked from the sets of her film. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Megan happens to be quite popular on social media with over 20 million followers on Instagram. She often shares sultry glam pictures of herself on the photo-sharing platform giving a sneak-peek to her fans about her personal and professional life. Now coming back to the topic, it was on the sets of her film ‘Passion Play’ that her n*de pictures were leaked online.

Talking to Allure about the same, Megan Fox said, “If I knew who took this picture, I would personally cause them harm – physical harm… I’m not a f*cking reality TV star that’s courting the paparazzi and wants my f*cking picture taken all the time.”

Megan Fox added, “I’m at my job and I’m trying to play a character and I’m trying to be serious, and this is the sh*t that’s happening to me. It makes me furious.”

Meanwhile, on the work front the actress recently announced her next collaboration with 365 Days actor Michele Morrone titled ‘Subservience’. We’re all quite excited to see these two together on the screen.

What are your thoughts on Megan Fox’s n*de pictures leak from the sets of Passion Play? Tell us in the space below.

