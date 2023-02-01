Selena Gomez is having the time of her life. While professionally she’s been enjoying teasing fans with her upcoming album, she also seems to have found love. There have been numerous reports on her relationship status with Chainsmokers fame Drew Taggart. But what we’re loving currently is her Galentine’s date with girlfriends way before the special day. Scroll below for details.

The past few years have been really tough for Sel. She has been battling Lupus and recently even gave it back to a troll who pointed out her ‘trembling’ hands during a TikTok video. Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are her new ‘friends’ and fans have been loving their fun ‘throuple’ situation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amidst it all, Selena Gomez stepped out with her gang for a basketball match in LA. It was the Los Angeles Lakers pitting against Brooklyn Nets on 30th January. The Only Murders In The Building actress donned a black turtleneck sweater and paired it up with a leather jacket. She pulled her hair in a slick pony and wore statement golden hoops that brought her entire ensemble together.

As the big screen panned at Selena Gomez and all eyes were on her, the beauty seemed to have gotten a little shy. Her two girlfriends who were sitting on each side planted a kiss on her cheek and it was the sweetest moment. She then goes on to make her signature pose for the cameras and Selenators were truly sold.

Take a look at the viral video below:

she just wanted to do her little pose pic.twitter.com/qFk3WsyeLk — ✧.* (@SLAYLLENA) January 31, 2023

Here’s a little treat for all the Selena Gomez fans:

Don’t we love it?

On the professional front, Selena got back on the sets of Only Murders In The Building Season 3. Meryl Streep is the latest addition to the bandwagon.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Jason Momoa’s Aquaman To See An Exit From DC Universe Post Part 2? James Gunn Drops A Major Hint Saying “He’ll Not Play Two Characters”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News