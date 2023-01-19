There have been a lot of rumours about Victoria Beckham and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz’s alleged fallout. But our Posh Spice rubbished all the false reports by wishing son Brooklyn Beckham’s wife on her birthday recently. It looks like there indeed is trouble and the new reason is closeness with Selena Gomez.

As most know, Selena has been hanging out a lot with Brooklyn and Nicola lately. She even ended up calling the trio a ‘throuple’ in one of her Instagram posts. They spent New Year’s together and even celebrated the birthday of the Transformers actress in a grand way.

As per a report by Geo News, it looks like Mumma Victoria Beckham is worried as Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz have moved in with Selena Gomez. She believes that the living arrangements aren’t “ideal” and was “shocked” when she learnt about the news.

The report further states that Victoria Beckham is worried about Selena Gomez and her history of “falling out with people.” The source adds, “And with the tension already high between her and Nicola, Vic was also understandably concerned with things becoming even more fraught with Selena’s input.”

While Victoria is worried that problems would double if her son and Nicola Peltz continue to stay with Sel at her Encino state property, Brooklyn Beckham is helping curb her fears.

“Brooklyn understands his mum’s apprehensiveness over their living situation, but insisted it was just temporary, which helped alleviate her concerns. He was constantly FaceTiming and messaging his family over Christmas. He sent gifts and watched everyone open them as well as promising to spend the next festive season with them,” concludes the report.

Only time will tell if Selena Gomez and her closeness with Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham is forever!

