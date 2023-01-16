Selena Gomez is nothing short of ‘Positivity ka Pitara’. From her songs, to interviews to her fans’ interactions, the singer never misses an opportunity to give her best self version to the world. Sel has always been very vocal about the issues that she has to deal with in life in terms of relationships, body-issues and much more and she always keeps it honest with the fans so that they could relate to the problems and get motivated when needed. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when the singer spoke about the emotional abuse she went through while battling body-issues. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sel is now back on Instagram and recently made a post about the same letting her fans know the same. She’s one of the most followed celebrities on the photo-sharing site and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to fans there.

In November last year, Selena Gomez appeared on Zane Lowe’s interview titled ‘My Mind & Me’ and talked about a lot of things including battling body image issues. The interview was shared on Apple TV’s YouTube channel and it went viral immediately among her fans.

During the interview, Selena Gomez said, “I had been told I needed to look better…That was happening all the time to me & I think that’s abusive. I’m never gonna let anyone ever again make me feel that way. Once I was released from a voice that was in my life I didn’t fall, I actually rose up & that’s the best thing.”

It’s the need of the hour. What Selena Gomez spoke in this interview is worth listening to and it’s the motivation that we need when we battle emotions and body image issues.

