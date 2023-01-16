Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most versatile and witty actresses currently present in Hollywood. She knows how to entertain the audience even when she is not acting or following a certain script. Once she had sat on the interviewer’s chair and had interrogated Kim Kardashian’s love life as an entrepreneur, model, and social media influence in a rather awkward conversation. Scroll below to know further.

Kim was previously married to Kanye West. However, their marriage didn’t last and they parted ways from each other after getting a divorce. Now, reports are going rife that Kanye West has remarried in a hush-hush wedding.

Now, coming back to the throwback video as shared in a YouTube short as an excerpt from the Jimmy Kimmel chat show, where Jennifer Lawrence can be seen interrogating Kim Kardashian. In the video, JLaw asked “Who of all your sisters lost their virginity first?” To which, Kim Kardashian named herself whereas JLaw thought it would be Kourtney Kardashian. Then Jennifer asked, “Have you ever been cheated on?” To this, Kim answered “Yes” without wasting any second.

Jennifer Lawrence further asked “How did you find out” and this answer rather got a little uncomfortable. Kim Kardashian said, “My hacking skills. I got into the voicemail thing. And it was on my birthday I was with my girl best friends, called him putting on the speaker wondering where my boyfriend was. He was flying to another town to meet another girl on my birthday and lied to me that he was in a different city.”

To that, Jennifer Lawrence’s reaction was hilarious. She responded, “Oh my god, that’s like a Taylor Swift song. Oh my god, that’s awful. I’m sorry that happened to you.” However, JLaw didn’t stop there, she further attacked Kim Kardashian by asking jokingly “Did you marry him?” and left the whole audience in a split.

Check out the video here:

What are your thoughts about Jennifer Lawrence being sassy as ever?

