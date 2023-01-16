Jennifer Lawrence never fails to grab our attention. Either she delivers stunning performances, or she makes jaw-dropping statements but the actress never stays away from the spotlight. Her fans always want to know what’s happening with her.

Jennifer enjoys a huge fanbase and that comes with a lot of scrutinies. Every move of Lawrence comes under a microscope and a lot of times her statements become a big deal. In the past, she has landed herself into controversies due to her words. She schooled a journalist for holding up his phone while talking to her. Apparently, she was later called rude for her behaviour. Scroll down to read this throwback story.

According to a Showbiz Cheatsheet, once Jennifer Lawrence was apparently offended that a reporter was holding up his phone while speaking to her. The actress gave him a very public undressing as a result and said, “You can’t live your whole life behind your phone, bro.” Later, when the reporter got confused between Golden Globes and Oscars, the actress schooled him for using the phone during the event. However, the way she spoke didn’t go well with a lot of people and she was later called rude for her behaviour.

Notably, her encounter with the reporter proved highly controversial. As per reports, many pointed out that he may not have been a native English speaker, and may have had notes on his phone to help in the press room. In fact, many also felt that it was a rude reply.

Check out the video below (credit- Telegraph):

However, another journalist in the room defended her by saying that it was a lighthearted conversation and she was not being rude to a journalist. Jennifer Lawrence never responded to the backlash she received after the video went viral.

What are your thoughts after watching the video? Let us know in the comments section below.

