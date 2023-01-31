Megan Fox, an American actress, is one of Hollywood’s most popular stars. Through her arresting beauty, svelte figure, and unfiltered “badass” persona, she embodied the feminine ideals of the 2000s and early 2010s. But did you know she once turned down a role that would have been perfect for her because of Angelina Jolie?

Megan made her way onto the A-list of Hollywood celebrities after starring as Mikaela Banes in Michael Bay’s first two Transformers films. However, she was fired from that film series in 2009 after accusing Bay of being a tyrant of a director.

After Megan Fox accused the director of being a Hitler on the sets of Transformers, she was removed from the franchise. The actress was desperately looking for another breakout role at that time. Interestingly, she was offered the role of Lara Croft in a Tomb Raider reboot.

However, the Tomb Raider reboot plans did not materialise until much later, giving rise to Tomb Raider (2018), starring Alicia Vikander as Lara. Nevertheless, the starlet from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows declined the role.

Megan Fox explained at the time that she took the step due to creative differences with the filmmakers. However, speculations much later revealed that she did not want to be compared to Angelina Jolie, who played the role of Lara Croft in the franchise previously, revealed New York Daily News.

Another report claimed that Megan had a sore spot there, and did not want to be seen as “poor man’s Angelina Jolie”. Perhaps that was another reason why her career had stalled. Later, the actress reconciled with the filmmaker Michael Bay and bagged the role of April O’Neil in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot (Michael Bay produced those movies).

