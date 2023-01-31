Marilyn Manson is a well-known rock and roll musician. The musician is quite popular in the music industry for his gothic appearance and stage persona. Manson, unlike his friend Johnny Depp, who is adored by his fans, lacks a popular public persona.

Manson has been largely regarded as a mysterious character who harmed younger generations as multiple reports have accused him of assaulting and torturing young girls. Now, yet another report has emerged accusing the singer of s*xually assaulting a minor in the 1990s.

As per the latest report by Page Six, a lawsuit has been filed against Marilyn Manson on Monday at Nassau County Supreme Court. The lawsuit accuses the musician of allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 1995 and threatening her that “if she told anyone, he would kill her and her family.”

If this wasn’t enough, the Sweet Dreams musician allegedly asked the girl to send him explicit pictures of herself and her friends. Moreover, he also assaulted a girl on his New Orleans tour that same year and in 1999, the controversial musician continued to commit the same heinous crimes against the girl. The report quoted that the musician “became more aggressive and again s*xually assaulted [her], including kissing, biting her breast, oral copulation and penetration.”

Marilyn Manson even got the girl accustomed to drugs and alcohol when she was a teenager. It is also worth pointing out that Marilyn has been accused of s*xual violence previously in 2021 as well when Esme Bianco filed a lawsuit against him accusing him of assaulting and torturing her. Manson and Bianco, on the other hand, allegedly reached an agreement last week, and the lawsuit was settled out of court. Bianco is one of 15 women who have made similar claims against the singer.

Earlier this month, another lawsuit filed against Manson was settled. Ashley Morgan Smithline, a model, filed a lawsuit against Manson in 2021, accusing him of s*xual, psychological, and physical abuse during their two-year relationship that began in 2010. This case was closed earlier this month by the judge because Smithline failed to hire a new lawyer after her previous one resigned from the case.

