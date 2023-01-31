Henry Cavill’s career took a sharp turn after his exit as Superman from the DC universe and leaving Netflix original series The Witcher. However, his ardent and honest fans never left his side may whatever has come. However, the actor has been getting backlashes and has been called out as a groomer or pedophile for dating Tara King. Now, his fans took Twitter by storm and defended their age gap by referring to James Gunn. Scroll below to read!

For the unversed, Henry was spotted with Tara and was reported as dating each other. However, their alleged relationship lasted for eight months, seven years back.

Age-gap between two partners is nothing new in the industry. Be it the woman or the man we have seen two partners staying in harmony apart from their huge age-gap. However, people are not leaving a chance to slam Henry Cavill, and now they have been labelling him as a groomer or ‘p*dophile’ for dating Tara King who was quite young at the time of their dating time.

Henry Cavill fans have come in support of the actor and while referring to James Gunn’s marriage life, where his wife Jennifer Holland is 21 year younger than the DC CEO, the fans took Twitter by storm. One of them wrote, “ofc ur not gonna respond to the valid arguments of them being 2 consenting adults both with enough major life experiences. u may legally be an adult, but a 19 year old adult and 28 year old have wildly different levels of life experiences and the latter definitely knows better.”

ofc ur not gonna respond to the valid arguments of them being 2 consenting adults both with enough major life experiences. u may legally be an adult, but a 19 year old adult and 28 year old have wildly different levels of life experiences and the latter definitely knows better. — Superiority Complex (@muktorashtro) January 30, 2023

Another one tweeted, “When 2 people are fully grown adults they can do whatever they choose. It’s not weird or gross because both of them are adults.”

When 2 people are fully grown adults they can do whatever they choose. It’s not weird or gross because both of them are adults. — JT_827 (@JT_LetsTalk) January 31, 2023

A few even pointed out James Gunn being with 21 year younger actress Jennifer Holland and slammed him while defending Henry Cavill, saying, “No surprise that This dude got a thing for kids.”

No surprise that This dude got a thing for kids. — Matches_Malone_🇮🇳 (@m4tchesm4lon3) January 30, 2023

Well, what are your thoughts about Henry Cavill being labelled as a groomer or ‘p*dophile’? Let us know in the comments!

