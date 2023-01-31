Chris Evans happens to be one of the most eligible and hottest bachelors in the world that any girl would kill to marry with. Hehe! The Captain America actor was named the ‘S*xiest Man Alive’ by People’s magazine in November and took the baton from none other than another Avengers actor Paul Rudd. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Evans had s*x for the first time and went and told his mother about it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Chris is massively popular across the globe and enjoys a huge fan following, especially on social media. The actor has over 18 million followers on Instagram and often gives a glimpse of his personal and professional life to the fans on the photo-sharing site and we totally adore his pet dog who deserves an Instagram account of his own.

Now coming back to the topic, in an interview with Details Magazine, Chris Evans once dished out some surprising deets on his personal life especially his s*x life and said, “The first time I had s*x. I raced home and was like, ‘Mom, I just had s*x! Where’s the cl*t?'”

Imagine Captain America talking about losing his virginity with his mother, haha. After the revelation, Chris Evans’ mother said, “You always tell me when you think a girl is attractive. You’ll call me up so excited. Is that okay to say?”

“And can I say all the girls you’ve brought to the house have been very sweet and wonderful? Of course, those are the ones that make it to the house. It’s been a long time, hasn’t it?” the Avengers star mom concluded.

Not to mention, Chris Evans shares an incredibly solid and close bond with his mother it seems.

