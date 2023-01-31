Whenever fans, especially women, hear the name Henry Cavill, they get transcend into another dimension where they can fulfill all their desires surrounding the handsome actor. But imagine if he had given up, then the fans wouldn’t have gotten the almost perfect Superman or Witcher. That was about to happen when the actor almost decided to switch to an alternative career. The entertainment industry is quite a tough place, and it takes years for people to get a break, and they have to go through a lot of failures.

Henry Cavill became a household name and a fan favourite once he got the role of the caped superhero in DC Universe with Man of Steel. Now, his exit from the Studio really disappointed his entire fan base, and it was more heartbreaking since earlier he announced his exit from the fantasy Netflix series as well.

As per a report in Fandom Wire, the Man of Steel actor once opened up about the struggle he faced in the initial days of his career and how he kept his hopes alive. But there was a point in time when things got pretty tough, and Henry Cavill just decided to give up on his dream and take up a different job. His other choice of career also involved taking people’s breath away, just like acting, but that was literal. He wanted to join the armed forces.

Cavill said, “There were plenty of times I thought it wouldn’t happen. At one stage, I was like, ‘If this next movie doesn’t do well, then I’m out; I’m going to join the Armed Forces.” The actor also talked about all the times he faced rejections and the ones which cleared his vision and pointed him to the right direction. It was for the role of James Bond for Casino Royale that later on went to Daniel Craig. Director Martin Campbell told Henry Cavill, “Looking a little chubby there, Cavill.” He does give credit to him, as Campbell was the one who told him that he did not know how to train or what diet he should follow.

We thank the heavens that things worked out for the better and Henry Cavill did not join the armed forces, or else we wouldn’t have had an actor like him. And for more interesting facts like this stay tuned to Koimoi!

