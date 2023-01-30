Nothing can be compared to the buzz that the DCU shuffle of leadership has created in the realm of superheroes. The world is hooked as to what direction the house of Batman, Superman and their subordinates moves now. But the biggest blow that came from James Gunn and Peter Safran’s axe was of course chopping Henry Cavill from the roaster. While the actor was all set for Man Of Steel 2, did you know he was against the release period of Justice League?

Back in the day when Henry entered the DCEU with Man Of Steel, he kick-started what was then, the beginning of the new timeline under Zack Snyder’s ambitious direction. The universe then moved swiftly towards Batman v Superman: The Dawn Of Justice, Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, and Justice League.

Henry Cavill though was against reaching the Justice League point so soon. The actor who aced playing the iconic Superman had once shared his thoughts about the release period of the 2017 Joss Whedon directorial and said it shouldn’t be too soon after his Man Of Steel. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Showbiz Cheatsheet report, Henry Cavill did not want Justice League to release soon after Man Of Steel because he had his reasons. “Justice League could be great if done correctly. It’s a very tough one to do because the DC comic heroes are all god-like in their power. So in this real-world universe, the real-world setting we’re telling our story in, it’s going to be tough to achieve that,” Cavill once said in an interview with ABC News (via Vulture).

He thought that rushing to release Justice League could be the worst decision. Henry said, “It has to be done very delicately with a lot of thought. So, it won’t be right away. I hope it’s not, anyway. It may take some time of building up other movies and other characters and introducing them together in one way or another. … I think it would be great to do, but I don’t think it’s around the corner.”

Henry Cavill’s DCU future as Superman is now gone for a toss. Let’s see what James Gunn has in store for us. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

